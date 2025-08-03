Justin Trudeau's connection with Katy Perry simply an ‘attraction’ or more? Sources say, ‘Interested in each other but…’

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's connection is in the spotlight after the two went were recently spotted with each other at multiple outings in Montréal. Rumours are circulating about a budding connection but sources familiar with the matter call it "attraction." Although there is no official confirmation about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's relationship status, reports suggest that they are ‘interested in each other’.

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” a Canadian source informed People news outlet. The relationship rumours sparked after the Montréal dinner date and Trudeau's attendance at Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre.

Justin Trudeau was occupied the VIP section at Katy Perry’s Montreal concert. Videos of him cheering, singing and enjoying Katy's hit tracks went viral on social media.

‘Interested in each other’ The source added, “They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.” After recent split from actor Orlando Bloom, the 40-year-old singer and one of the best-selling music artists in history seems available for a new romantic relationship. Bloom and Perry, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.

The 53-year-old former Canadian Prime Minister parted ways with wife Sophie Grégoire two years ago, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. He has three teenage children from the marriage.