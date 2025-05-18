Jyoti Malhotra’s YouTube videos hint at ‘spying’ for Pakistan; had ‘intimate relationship’ with Pak official

Jyoti Malhotra, the Hisar-based YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, used to frequently visit the Islamic nation and had attended an Iftar party event at the Pakistan High Commission - her Instagram posts revealed. Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called Travel with Jo, was also seen applauding Pakistan and had called Lahore the "Culture heart of Pakistan" in one of her social media posts.

In one of the clips, the 33-year-old is seen meeting with Pakistan High Commission official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish. Rahim had reportedly been declared persona non grata and was ordered to leave India within 24 hours for allegedly engaging in espionage and leaking sensitive information about Indian Army movements. Malhotra is also seen interacting with Rahim’s wife, and her familiarity with the couple suggests that they had met on multiple occasions and shared a well-established relationship.



The video, posted on March 30 last year, begins with Malhotra saying she had been invited to the Iftar party and then entering the High Commission, describing the decoration as "superb".

She greets Rahim warmly, inquiring about his well-being and expressing her delight at seeing him again. A man - whose face is not visible but is believed to be Rahim - introduces her to other officials, mentioning that she runs the YouTube channel Travel With Jo.

While describing the atmosphere inside the High Commission to her viewers, Malhotra shares her excitement in a mix of Hindi and English: “I am mesmerised. I have no words. I am excited, super duper excited. Bhaisahab, main to hil gayi (I am so impressed).”



Jyoti Malhotra's Intimate Relationship

The Haryana-based vlogger was in an intimate relationship with a Pakistani intelligence operative and had even travelled to Bali with him. Investigators report that Jyoti maintained communication with Pakistani intelligence operatives via encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. To conceal their identities, she stored their contact details under aliases - with one of her handlers, Shakir, saved as "Jatt Randhawa", Times of India reported.

Jyoti Malhotra's Links to Pakistan According to police sources, Jyoti first came into contact with a Pakistani official named Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, during a visit to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023. He allegedly assisted her in securing an extension for her Pakistani visa, arranged accommodation for her, and facilitated introductions to several intelligence operatives, including individuals identified as Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

“She has confessed to sharing sensitive information related to Indian locations and to visiting Pakistan more than four times, including twice in 2023,” said DSP Singh. “She also travelled with one of the operatives to Bali and had an intimate relationship with him.”

Her digital devices, including her mobile phone and laptop, have been sent for forensic analysis, while investigators are also examining her financial records to uncover any potential money trail.

Although Jyoti’s family resides in Hisar, police state that she was primarily based in New Delhi.

"She Visited Pakistan To Shoot Videos" The father of the YouTuber said that his daughter visited Pakistan to shoot videos for YouTube and demanded the return of phones taken by police. He said police had taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four to five days.

"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube," Haris Malhotra told ANI.

He said she went to Pakistan after obtaining the necessary permissions.