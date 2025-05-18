Jyoti Malhotra’s YouTube videos hint at ‘spying’ for Pakistan; had ‘intimate relationship’ with Pak official

Jyoti Malhotra, the Hisar-based YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, used to frequently visit the Islamic nation and had attended an Iftar party event at the Pakistan High Commission - her Instagram posts revealed. Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called Travel with Jo, was also seen applauding Pakistan and had called Lahore the "Culture heart of Pakistan" in one of her social media posts.

In one of the clips, the 33-year-old is seen meeting with Pakistan High Commission official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish. Rahim had reportedly been declared persona non grata and was ordered to leave India within 24 hours for allegedly engaging in espionage and leaking sensitive information about Indian Army movements. Malhotra is also seen interacting with Rahim’s wife, and her familiarity with the couple suggests that they had met on multiple occasions and shared a well-established relationship.

