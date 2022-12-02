Jyotiraditya Scindia a 24-carat traitor, says Jairam Ramesh

Asked what would be the party's stand if any of the renegade leaders wished to return, Jairam Ramesh, who is the Congress' media head, said, “I think the people who have left the Congress should not be welcome back. There are people who left and abused the party, so they should not be taken back. But there are people who left the party with dignity and have been maintaining a dignified silence on the Congress party and its leadership."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}