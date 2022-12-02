Jyotiraditya Scindia a 24-carat traitor, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “24-carat traitor" and said he won’t be allowed back in the party. Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the primary membership of Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jairam Ramesh said, "[Jyotiraditya] Scindia is a ‘gaddar' [traitor], true gaddar, real gaddar and 24 carat gaddar.".
Speaking on the sidelines of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said people such as Kapil Sibal, who also left the party, maintained a "dignified silence" after leaving Congress. Jairam Ramesh said such people could be allowed to return to the party, but “not the ones like Jyotiraditya Scindia or Himanta Biswa Sarma".
Asked what would be the party's stand if any of the renegade leaders wished to return, Jairam Ramesh, who is the Congress' media head, said, “I think the people who have left the Congress should not be welcome back. There are people who left and abused the party, so they should not be taken back. But there are people who left the party with dignity and have been maintaining a dignified silence on the Congress party and its leadership."
"I can think of my former colleague and a very good friend Kapil Sibal who left the party for some reason, but he has maintained a very dignified silence on the Congress party, unlike Mr Scindia and Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Jairam Ramesh said.
The Congress leader said people who have maintained dignity would be welcomed back but not those who left and bad-mouthed the party and its leadership. "So I think such leaders who have maintained dignity could be welcome back, but those people who have left the party and kicked the party and its leadership should not be welcome back," he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted to Jairam Ramesh’s statements against Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying he was a patriot. Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Scindia was a "24-carat patriot with strong cultural roots." He added that Scindia and Sarma have a “24-carat" commitment to their work.
