Kai Trump credits grandfather Donald Trump for her growing golf career: ‘He taught me to just keep on working at it’

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, shared how her grandfather’s mentorship has shaped her golf game and life perspective. The 17-year-old, who is set to join the University of Miami’s golf team this fall, also announced her first NIL deal with energy drink brand Accelerator.

Published16 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Opening up about fame, family, and golf, Kai Trump said her grandfather taught her to 'keep on fighting.'
Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, opened up in a new interview about the role her grandfather has played in shaping both her golf career and outlook on life, while also reflecting on the pressures and privileges of growing up in the public eye.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, the 17-year-old revealed how her “special bond” with the President helped her grow both personally and professionally.

‘He taught me to keep on fighting’

Kai credited Donald Trump with being a “big influence” on her, especially on the golf course, where the two share a meaningful connection.

“He taught me to just keep on working at it,” she said of her grandfather’s advice. “Honestly, I've gotten a lot better in past years with golf, but he really just [taught me] to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot.”

“And I love playing golf… it's something that we share, a special bond together,” she added.

NIL deal and University of Miami commitment

Kai is set to begin playing collegiate golf at the University of Miami this fall. In August last year, she announced her commitment to the Hurricanes, calling herself “beyond excited” to take the next step in her golf career.

This week, she also revealed her first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement — a partnership with Accelerator, a sugar-free energy drink brand.

Balancing fame and normalcy

Kai also spoke candidly about the challenges of living a public life while trying to maintain a “normal” teenage experience.

“It’s a lot to handle,” she admitted, before adding, “but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Despite the intense spotlight, she emphasised how grateful she feels for the opportunities that come with her family background.

“I'm very lucky and grateful for the opportunity I have to meet all these people and collab with them, as well as just meet world leaders,” Kai said.

“I'm just very thankful and just lucky to have this opportunity.”

As she begins her journey into college athletics and brand partnerships, Kai Trump is carving out her own identity — one grounded in determination, family ties, and a growing presence in the world of sports.

