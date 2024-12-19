India and China have decided to promote the resumption of the Indian pilgrims' pilgrimage Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, following years of border tensions, during a special representative meeting between the two sides. The two sides have also agreed to promote cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade. The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on measures to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, and strengthen mechanisms for diplomatic and military negotiations, with plans for a follow-up meeting in India next year.

In a press release, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “On December 18, 2024, the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question was held in Beijing. This was the first meeting between the two sides in five years.”

“Based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in the Kazan meeting, Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi and Indian Special Representative and National Security Advisor Doval held substantive discussions on the China-India border issue in a positive and constructive manner and reached six consensuses,” the release added.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The SRs [special representatives] reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.”

“Both SRs underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship. They emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations. Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management. They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose.”