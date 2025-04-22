Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes after 5-Year hiatus: Here’s everything you need to know

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume on June 30 after a five-year hiatus, according to an official statement released on Monday. The pilgrimage will follow the route through the Lipulekh Pass, situated at an elevation of 17,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

The annual pilgrimage was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not taken place since. However, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the yatra will be held this year, the statement added.

A meeting concerning the yatra was held in New Delhi on Monday, jointly organized by the Uttarakhand government and the Ministry of External Affairs. During the discussion, the responsibility for organising the pilgrimage was assigned to the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, the statement said.

The yatra will commence from Delhi on June 30 in which there will be five groups of 50 people each, a total of 250 devotees, will take part.

The first group for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10 and the last group will depart from China for India on August 22.

The statement said that each team will depart from Delhi and after staying one night in Tanakpur in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, one night in Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, two nights in Gunji and two nights in Nabhidang, will enter Taklakot in China.

After visiting Kailash, the passenger will depart from China and after staying one night in Bundi of Pithoragarh district, one night in Chaukori and one night in Almora, he will reach Delhi.

Thus, each team will travel for a total of 22 days.

According to the statement, the health check-up of all the pilgrims going on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will be done first in Delhi and then in Gunji.