‘Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan’: FIR filed against BJP's N Ravi Kumar for controversial statement

Controversy has erupted in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district following inflammatory comments made by BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, targeting District Collector Fauzia Tarannum. “I don’t know whether the DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here” Ravikumar had reportedly said.

The remarks came amid ongoing tensions related to a recent incident in Chittapur.

Controversial remarks at BJP rally Speaking at a BJP-organised protest rally under the ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ campaign on 24 May, Ravikumar accused the district administration of being influenced by the ruling Congress government. He questioned the independence of the District Collector, making a derogatory and communal insinuation by suggesting she might have “come from Pakistan.”

Ravikumar stated, “The Kalaburagi DC office has also lost its independence. The DC madam is also listening to what they (Congress) say. I don’t know whether the DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here.” His comments have sparked widespread condemnation from civil society groups and progressive organisations, who have demanded action against him for his “insulting and communal” language.

Background: Rising political tensions in Karnataka Fauzia Tarannum, the current District Collector of Kalaburagi, serves under the Congress-led state government. Though not directly involved in the political dispute, her role as the district’s administrative head has come under intense scrutiny amid the heightened political climate.

The BJP-led protest was organised to demand the removal of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge from the state Cabinet. This follows a May 21 incident in Chittapur, Kharge’s assembly constituency, where Congress workers allegedly besieged a guest house housing Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy.

Congress response Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed Ravikumar for his remark and called it “highly distasteful". He said, “Just look at BJP leaders across the country and the kind of speeches they make, it reflects a deeply disturbing mindset. To make such accusations against a respected officer is unacceptable."

He further said, “People who talk this way about their own fellow citizens, can we even call them real Indians? He himself is anti-social."

Congress leader and state minister Sharan Prakash Patil accused the BJP of unnecessarily stoking tensions and politicising the administration. “This is a deliberate attempt to provoke and communalise the atmosphere. Such statements against an officer performing her duties are unacceptable,” Patil said.

The IAS Officers Association also condemned the BJP MLC’s remarks, demanding an unconditional apology from the legislator and urging authorities to file a case under the appropriate legal provisions.

Case Filed Against BJP MLC The Kalaburagi police have lodged a case against the BJP legislator over his recent defamatory statement against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner.

Based on a complaint filed by Dattatraya Ikkalaki, Kalaburagi Samudaya president, the Station Bazaar police have registered a case against Ravikumar.