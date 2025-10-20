Kali Puja 2025 wishes: Best 50+ greetings, messages for Facebook, WhatsApp status to share with family and friends

Kali Puja 2025 wishes: Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindu devotees across India, Kali Puja is observed nearly a fortnight after the five-day Durga Puja festival. West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, among others are noted for their Kali Puja festivities.

This year, Kali Puja is being celebrated today, October 20. It falls in the month of Kartik during Dipannita Amavasya. Considered as one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar, devotees worship Goddess Kali on this day to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu and Shani.

Kali Puja 2025 time: Shubh Muhurat As per the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi – which is considered auspicious for Kali Puja – spans from October 20-21 this year.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 1:14 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 3:24 PM on October 21, 2025

Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM (October 20) to 12:31 AM (October 21)

Kali Puja 2025 wishes Here's a compiled list of Kali Puja wishes, greetings and messages for Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with friends and family.