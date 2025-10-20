Kali Puja 2025 wishes: Best 50+ greetings, messages for Facebook, WhatsApp status to share with family and friends

Kali Puja 2025 wishes: Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindu devotees across India, Kali Puja is observed nearly a fortnight after the five-day Durga Puja festival. West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, among others are noted for their Kali Puja festivities.

This year, Kali Puja is being celebrated today, October 20. It falls in the month of Kartik during Dipannita Amavasya. Considered as one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar, devotees worship Goddess Kali on this day to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu and Shani.

Kali Puja 2025 time: Shubh Muhurat As per the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi – which is considered auspicious for Kali Puja – spans from October 20-21 this year.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 1:14 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 3:24 PM on October 21, 2025

Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM (October 20) to 12:31 AM (October 21)

Kali Puja 2025 wishes Here's a compiled list of Kali Puja wishes, greetings and messages for Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with friends and family.

May Maa Kali destroy all the darkness and negativities in your life. 🔥

Wishing you strength, courage, and blessings from Maa Kali this Kali Puja. 🌺

May Goddess Kali bless you with power, peace, and prosperity.

Let Maa Kali’s divine energy fill your heart with positivity and devotion.

On Kali Puja, may your home be filled with light, laughter, and divine grace.

May the fierce Maa Kali remove all obstacles from your path and guide you to success.

Wishing you a powerful and blessed Kali Puja 2025! 🕉️

May Maa Kali protect you from all evil and bless you with happiness.

Let the strength of Maa Kali empower you to overcome all challenges in life. 💪

Wishing you divine blessings from Maa Kali on this auspicious occasion.

May your heart be filled with devotion and your soul with peace this Kali Puja.

Celebrate the victory of good over evil with Maa Kali’s blessings. 🔱

Wishing you a blissful Kali Puja filled with divine energy and joy.

On this sacred day, may Maa Kali light up your path with wisdom and strength.

May Maa Kali’s fierce love protect you and your family always. ❤️

Let us offer prayers and seek the blessings of the Divine Mother this Kali Puja.

May your life shine bright with the light of Maa Kali’s blessings.

Maa Kali’s strength and love will always guide and protect you. 🌺

Wishing you courage to face all difficulties with Maa Kali’s grace.

Let the festival of Kali Puja bring peace, health, and happiness into your life.

May Maa Kali bless you with spiritual growth and boundless energy. 🔥

Wishing you a Kali Puja full of devotion, light, and inner power.

Let the divine energy of Maa Kali burn away all negativity and sorrow.

On this Kali Puja, may your prayers reach the feet of the Goddess. 🕉️

Wishing you a prosperous and spiritually uplifting Kali Puja 2025.

May Maa Kali bless your family with peace, strength, and unity.

Feel the divine presence of Maa Kali in your heart and soul. 💫

Wishing you a festive Kali Puja filled with light and laughter.

May Maa Kali remove all your fears and bless you with courage.

Let’s celebrate this Kali Puja with devotion, faith, and joy. 🌸

Wishing you divine blessings from the Mother of Power, Maa Kali.

May Maa Kali’s blessings guide you toward righteousness and success.

Wishing you good health, prosperity, and happiness on this Kali Puja.

May Maa Kali’s strength be your shield against all odds.

On this sacred night, may Maa Kali bless your soul with peace.

Wishing you courage and positivity this Kali Puja and always.

May Maa Kali shower her blessings upon you and your loved ones. 🌺

Let this Kali Puja remind us of the power of truth and devotion.

May the divine light of Maa Kali dispel all darkness from your life.

Wishing you endless blessings and protection from Maa Kali’s divine power.

Celebrate this Kali Puja with faith, devotion, and a pure heart.

May Maa Kali’s energy ignite strength and confidence within you. 🔱

Wishing you and your family a divine and blessed Kali Puja 2025.

May Maa Kali fill your life with happiness and divine grace.

On this powerful night, may your prayers bring joy and strength.

Wishing you the courage to conquer all fears, just like Maa Kali! 💪

May Maa Kali’s divine love always surround and protect you.

Let the blessings of the Goddess bring prosperity and bliss to your home.

Wishing you spiritual awakening and success this Kali Puja.

Happy Kali Puja 2025! May Maa Kali’s divine power illuminate your life with strength and happiness. 🕉️🌺🔥 Short Kali Puja 2025 wishes Jai Maa Kali! Bless us with power and protection. 🔥

Bowing to the fierce and divine Mother — Happy Kali Puja! 🌺

Let Maa Kali’s light destroy all darkness. 🕉️

Fearless heart, divine soul — blessings of Maa Kali. 💫

Maa Kali’s strength is my shield. 🙏

May Maa Kali empower you with courage and wisdom. 🔱

Darkness fades when Maa Kali arrives. 🌘

Jai Maa Kali! Bless my home with strength and peace.

Feel the power, embrace the divine — Happy Kali Puja! ⚡

Maa Kali’s blessings are the true light of life. 🕯️

Let devotion burn brighter than fear. 🔥

May Maa Kali guide your steps and guard your soul. 💫

In her power, I find peace. 🌺

Worship the fierce Mother — embrace divine energy.

Jai Maa Kali! Let’s conquer all evil within. 🔱

Strength. Faith. Devotion. That’s Maa Kali’s path.

On this Kali Puja, surrender your worries to Maa. 🙏

With Maa Kali’s blessings, no darkness can prevail. 🕉️

Fear not — the Goddess walks beside you. 🌸

Maa Kali’s love is fierce, pure, and eternal For Transformation and New Beginnings May the divine darkness of Maa Kali absorb all your grief and give way to a brilliant dawn.

Let this Kali Puja be the moment you shed the old and embrace a powerful new self.

Wishing you the strength to face your inner shadows and transform them into light with Maa Kali's grace.

May Maa Kali's fierce form inspire you to cut through confusion and see the ultimate truth.

Embrace the energy of change and renewal that Maa Kali brings into your life this Puja.

May the Goddess bless you with the courage to begin again, unburdened by past regrets.

Wishing you a purifying Kali Puja, where every challenge transforms into a triumph.

Let the dance of Maa Kali break the chains of stagnation and usher in flow and movement.

May your spirit be reborn with the untamed power and grace of the Divine Mother.

This Kali Puja, may Maa Kali's presence signal a victorious ending to all your struggles. Focusing on Inner Power and Courage On this sacred night, may your inner roar be as potent as Maa Kali's, driving away all timidity.

Wishing you a heart full of unshakeable faith and a spirit fueled by Maa Kali's divine fire.

May Maa Kali instill in you the warrior's spirit—fearless, decisive, and righteous.

Let the essence of Maa Kali awaken the supreme confidence that resides within you.

This Kali Puja, may you realize that the power to conquer the world lies in your devotion to the Mother.

Wishing you divine self-control and mastery over your passions, guided by Maa Kali.

May the Goddess bless you with the clarity of mind to navigate life's toughest decisions.

Feel the pulse of the Universe, the breath of Maa Kali, empowering your every step.

Wishing you the sacred patience and inner fortitude that come from surrendering to the Mother.

May your devotion to Maa Kali grant you immunity to the small worries of life. For Prosperity and Blessings May Maa Kali, the mistress of time, bless your future with timeless joy and success.

Wishing your family a year of abundance, not just in wealth, but in love and understanding.

May the Goddess fill your home with the sweet fragrance of devotion and the glow of good fortune.

May your endeavors be as fruitful as Maa Kali's blessings are limitless.

Wishing you a Kali Puja where every prayer is answered with peace and every moment with bliss.

May Maa Kali's powerful gaze keep misfortune at bay and attract lasting harmony.

Let the blessings of the Divine Mother pave a path of spiritual and material wealth for you.

Wishing you a flood of divine grace that washes over all aspects of your life.

May the Mother of the Universe grant you perfect health, perfect happiness, and perfect peace.

May this Kali Puja be a potent reminder of the infinite compassion concealed within the fierce form. Short, Powerful & Emotive Wishes Bow to the Destroyer of Illusion. Happy Kali Puja 2025! 🔱

Fierce love, absolute protection. Jai Maa Kali!

May the Goddess bless your soul with pure, potent energy.

Kali's power: The end is a new beginning.

Wishing you the fearlessness of the Mother's warrior.

Let the divine current of Shakti flow through your veins today.

Shine bright with the light of Maa Kali's fierce grace.

Surrender to the Mother's might; all is well.

The ultimate victory is Kali's; rejoice!

May your devotion be as unwavering as Maa Kali's love. Profound & Meditative Wishes May you see the ultimate beauty and profound wisdom in Maa Kali’s terrifying form.

Wishing you the realization that consciousness itself is the truest form of the Goddess.

May this Kali Puja deepen your connection to the Divine Feminine in its most powerful state.

Let the sacred fire of the Homa burn away your ego, leaving only pure devotion.

May your mind be silenced, and your soul listen to the eternal sound of Maa Kali’s creation.

Wishing you the ultimate spiritual freedom found in surrender to the Goddess.

May Maa Kali bless you with the discernment to separate the real from the illusory.

On this night, may the Divine Mother bless you with a moment of true, undivided peace.

May the energy of Kali Puja inspire you to live a life of uncompromised truth.

Wishing you the bliss of knowing that you are eternally held by the infinite power of Maa.