Kalkaji Temple sewadaar beaten to death over 'chunniprasad', violent fight caught on camera

A Kalkaji Temple sewadaar was allegedly beaten to death after a fight with some people. The 35-year-old sewadaar stationed in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji Temple lost his life in the quarrel. The police control room was alerted about the incident around 9.30 pm on Friday, August 29.

A sewadaar named Raju at the Kalkaji Temple informed ANI, “What I know is, around 9 pm, they took him from the Dharamshala. There were 10-15 people. They had iron rods and sticks, and they beat him to death.”

He added, "The deceased's name is Yogesh... They were asking for prasad, and Yogesh asked them to wait for a few minutes, after which, they started threatening him... Whenever these people came to the temple, they came with an aggressive attitude and expected us to give them whatever they wanted."

According to police officials, an argument erupted over ‘chunniprasad’ when the accused demanded headscarf and religious food offering from the sewadaar. The altercation turned violent in which the sewadaar, Yogendra Singh, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was killed.

The accused attacked the sewadaar fist with blows and then beat him up with sticks, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari informed PTI. Meanwhile, one of the accused was caught by bystanders and the others are absconding.

"One of the accused, identified as Atul Pandey (30), a resident of Dakshinpuri, was caught on the spot by the locals and handed over to the police," PTI quoted Hemant Tiwari as saying.

The servitor, who had been serving at the Kalkaji Temple for the past 14 to 15 years, was promptly taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment where he succumbed to injuries. Delhi police registered a case at Kalkaji police station under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability).