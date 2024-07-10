Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie mints over ₹800 crore worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: The star-studded cast of director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has collected approximately ₹9 core net in India on Day 13 of its release date, data by Sacnilk.com shows. With this, the total collection in India now stands at ₹529.45 crore net. On Day 13, the Hindi language dominated with collecting ₹5.75 crore followed by Telugu at ₹2.05 crore while Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam earned ₹0.6 crore, ₹0.1 crore and ₹0.5 crore respectively.

Speaking of the film's worldwide collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film earned ₹846.4 crore net. However, the makers of the film shared an update on the 'X' and wrote, "Epic Maha Blockbuster 900 crore worldwide." The post's caption read, "Raging towards the magical milestone…#EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas."

In week 1, the film's collection stood at ₹414 crore in India with the Telugu language earning ₹212.25 core, Hindi at 162.5 crores, Tamil at ₹23.1 crore, Kannada at ₹2.8 crore and Malayalam at ₹14.2 crore.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas in the lead, the film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection. Bachchan, 81, who essayed the role of immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film, earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog.

"Kalki 2898 AD" is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of ₹600 crore. The film had a global release on June 27 in five different languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The film has been described as a fusion of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. It also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles.

What does Bollywood's half-yearly BO report state? The success of the Hindi adaptation of "Kalki 2898 AD" has injected some positivity into the Hindi film industry in 2024, which otherwise faced setbacks with high-budget disappointments like "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," "Maidan," and "Yodha." According to the industry's six-month report, there has been a decline of 20-30% in the business of Hindi cinema exhibitions. However, smaller films with original concepts like "Laapata Ladies" (earning ₹20 crore) and "Munjya" (earning ₹98 crore) managed to make an impact despite lacking major star power. While speaking to news agency PTI, trade analyst Komal Nahta said, "Had it not been for ‘Kalki 2889 AD’, I would’ve said the first six months of 2024 are quite bad. Although ‘Kalki’ is not a Bollywood film, it has brought a new lease of life with its Hindi dubbed version. ‘Kalki’ came just to improve our report card; otherwise, it would’ve been full of red marks.”