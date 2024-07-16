Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas’ movie numbers nosedive 74% on July 15, collection at ₹4.3 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer movie recorded a significant drop of 73.86 per cent as it managed to rake in ₹4.3 crore on Monday, Sacnilk reported.



On Saturday and Sunday, the movie raked in ₹14.35 crore and ₹16.45 crore net, respectively.

The Tollywood movie has managed to rake in ₹943.5 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Nag Ashwin-directed film grossed ₹689.8 crore or ₹584.45 crore net in the domestic market while the overseas collection stands at ₹253.7 crore gross. However, two days ago the film's producers Vyjayanthi Movies in an Instagram post stated that the movie has surpassed ₹1,000 crore mark.

Kalki 2898 AD with a production budget of over ₹600 crore, or US$75 million hit the screens on Thursday, June 27. Starring ‘Bahubali' actor- Prabhas, who has a cult following in Tollywood (Telugu film industry), Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹95.3 crore net on its opening day.

The sci-fi movie sets the stage for a promising cinematic experience and managed to rake in ₹414.85 crore net during its first week in theatres. It showcases the enthralling on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and hence earned a whooping ₹128.5 crore net during its second week. Kalki 2898 AD movie was released pan-India in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada

Adding to the charm of this film is the reel reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X(formerly Twitter) stated, “Kalki2898AD continues its heroic run... Biz on [third] Sat - Sun has given it the much-needed push to gallop towards the next milestone: ₹ 275 cr.”

