Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas’ movie numbers nosedive 74% on July 15, collection at ₹4.3 crore

Written By Fareha Naaz

  • Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer movie raked in 943.5 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Check full stats here.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: The Nag Ashwin-directed film grossed 689.8 crore or 584.45 crore net in the domestic market till July 15.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani starrer movie recorded a significant drop of 73.86 per cent as it managed to rake in 4.3 crore on Monday, Sacnilk reported.On Saturday and Sunday, the movie raked in 14.35 crore and 16.45 crore net, respectively.

The Tollywood movie has managed to rake in 943.5 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Nag Ashwin-directed film grossed 689.8 crore or 584.45 crore net in the domestic market while the overseas collection stands at 253.7 crore gross. However, two days ago the film's producers Vyjayanthi Movies in an Instagram post stated that the movie has surpassed 1,000 crore mark.

Kalki 2898 AD with a production budget of over 600 crore, or US$75 million hit the screens on Thursday, June 27. Starring ‘Bahubali' actor- Prabhas, who has a cult following in Tollywood (Telugu film industry), Kalki 2898 AD collected 95.3 crore net on its opening day.

The sci-fi movie sets the stage for a promising cinematic experience and managed to rake in 414.85 crore net during its first week in theatres. It showcases the enthralling on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and hence earned a whooping 128.5 crore net during its second week. Kalki 2898 AD movie was released pan-India in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada

Adding to the charm of this film is the reel reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X(formerly Twitter) stated, “Kalki2898AD continues its heroic run... Biz on [third] Sat - Sun has given it the much-needed push to gallop towards the next milestone: 275 cr."

On the release day, Prabhas' fans made a beeline to catch the first shows of the Kalki 2898 AD movie, according to reports.

