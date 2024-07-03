Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film sees another drop; mints ₹570 cr worldwide

  • Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film which is a fusion of Mahabharata and science fiction, had a global release in six languages.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated07:36 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: With its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: With its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: The star-studded cast of Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has seen a drop in its daily collection. The film on Day 6 has minted an approximate 27.85 crore net in India, data by Sacnilk.com shows. As per the report, the film collected 11.2 crore in Telugu, 1.2 crore in Tamil, 14 crore in Hindi, 0.25 cr in Kannada and 1.2 crore in Malyalam. With this the total collection in India now stands at 371 crore.

Speaking of the film's worldwide collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected 570 crore. In UK, a report stated that after 5 days, Kalki 2898 AD gross stood at over £957,173. According to Prathyangira Cinemas, which released the movie in the US said that the film struck past the $12.5 million grosser in North America, becoming the fastest to reach this milestone.

The movie is made with a reported budget of 600 crore and boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Originally titled "Project K," "Kalki 2898 AD" is described as a blend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film had a worldwide release on Thursday across six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

It made history by becoming one of the highest-grossing openers at the box office in 2024. On its opening day, the movie performed exceptionally well, earning an estimated 95.3 crore net in India.

The movie sets the stage for a promising cinematic experience considering the enthralling on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and the reel reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years. They were last seen together in the Hindi movie Geraftaar in 1985.

