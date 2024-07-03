Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film sees another drop; mints ₹570 cr worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 6: The star-studded cast of Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has seen a drop in its daily collection. The film on Day 6 has minted an approximate ₹27.85 crore net in India, data by Sacnilk.com shows. As per the report, the film collected ₹11.2 crore in Telugu, ₹1.2 crore in Tamil, ₹14 crore in Hindi, ₹0.25 cr in Kannada and ₹1.2 crore in Malyalam. With this the total collection in India now stands at ₹371 crore.

Speaking of the film's worldwide collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected ₹570 crore. In UK, a report stated that after 5 days, Kalki 2898 AD gross stood at over £957,173. According to Prathyangira Cinemas, which released the movie in the US said that the film struck past the $12.5 million grosser in North America, becoming the fastest to reach this milestone.

The movie is made with a reported budget of ₹600 crore and boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Originally titled "Project K," "Kalki 2898 AD" is described as a blend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film had a worldwide release on Thursday across six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

It made history by becoming one of the highest-grossing openers at the box office in 2024. On its opening day, the movie performed exceptionally well, earning an estimated ₹95.3 crore net in India.