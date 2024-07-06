Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints ₹17.25 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie is garnering massive numbers worldwide as it managed to amass ₹677.5 crore gross in its global business, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The high-budget sci-fi film was released in theatres on June 27 in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. According to movie producers, on Thursday, the movie surpassed the ₹700 crore mark in terms of collection in all languages worldwide.

Vyjayanthi Movies' ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ raked in ₹432.1 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres. According to a Sacnilk report, its collection dropped by 22.99 per cent on Friday, July 5, taking its Day 9 Box Office collection to ₹17.25 crore net.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated in a social media post on X, “#Kalki2898AD has crossed ₹ 800 Crs at the WW Box Office.”

#Kalki2898AD has crossed ₹ 800 Crs at the WW Box office.. 🔥

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “#Kalki2898AD scores an EXCELLENT TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... Strong word of mouth came into play on *Day 1* [Thu] itself, which justified the solid growth on Sat and sensational jump on Sun, despite #T20WorldCupFinal [#INDvSA] on Sat.”

His post further reads, “As it steps into Week 2, #Kalki2898AD is expected to amass big numbers on [second] Sat - Sun, breaching ₹ 200 cr mark in Weekend 2 and emerging the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM OF 2024, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Fighter.”

The performance on weekdays [Mon -… pic.twitter.com/NQfpm3u03l