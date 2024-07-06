Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints ₹17.25 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: The high-budget sci-fi film raked in 677.5 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office, as per Sacnilk. Check full stats here.

Fareha Naaz
First Published6 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is rumoured to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is rumoured to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of over ₹600 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie is garnering massive numbers worldwide as it managed to amass 677.5 crore gross in its global business, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The high-budget sci-fi film was released in theatres on June 27 in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. According to movie producers, on Thursday, the movie surpassed the 700 crore mark in terms of collection in all languages worldwide.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD BO Collection day 8: Prabhas-Deepika’s film crosses ₹700 crore

Vyjayanthi Movies' ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ raked in 432.1 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres. According to a Sacnilk report, its collection dropped by 22.99 per cent on Friday, July 5, taking its Day 9 Box Office collection to 17.25 crore net.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated in a social media post on X, “#Kalki2898AD has crossed 800 Crs at the WW Box Office.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “#Kalki2898AD scores an EXCELLENT TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... Strong word of mouth came into play on *Day 1* [Thu] itself, which justified the solid growth on Sat and sensational jump on Sun, despite #T20WorldCupFinal [#INDvSA] on Sat.”

Also Read | What to watch this week: Kalki 2898 AD, A family affair and more

His post further reads, “As it steps into Week 2, #Kalki2898AD is expected to amass big numbers on [second] Sat - Sun, breaching 200 cr mark in Weekend 2 and emerging the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM OF 2024, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Fighter.”

Also Read | I drove the Kalki 2898 AD car. It’s fit for an apocalyptic world

Nag Ashwin's post-apocalyptic Tollywood film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. In addition to Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
HomeNewsKalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints ₹17.25 crore

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.000.00
    Chennai
    73,846.000.00
    Delhi
    73,629.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue