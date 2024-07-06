Hello User
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints 17.25 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone movie numbers drop 23%, mints ₹17.25 crore

Fareha Naaz

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: The high-budget sci-fi film raked in 677.5 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office, as per Sacnilk. Check full stats here.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is rumoured to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a budget of over 600 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer movie is garnering massive numbers worldwide as it managed to amass 677.5 crore gross in its global business, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The high-budget sci-fi film was released in theatres on June 27 in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. According to movie producers, on Thursday, the movie surpassed the 700 crore mark in terms of collection in all languages worldwide.

Vyjayanthi Movies' ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ raked in 432.1 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres. According to a Sacnilk report, its collection dropped by 22.99 per cent on Friday, July 5, taking its Day 9 Box Office collection to 17.25 crore net.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated in a social media post on X, “#Kalki2898AD has crossed 800 Crs at the WW Box Office."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, “#Kalki2898AD scores an EXCELLENT TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... Strong word of mouth came into play on *Day 1* [Thu] itself, which justified the solid growth on Sat and sensational jump on Sun, despite #T20WorldCupFinal [#INDvSA] on Sat."

His post further reads, “As it steps into Week 2, #Kalki2898AD is expected to amass big numbers on [second] Sat - Sun, breaching 200 cr mark in Weekend 2 and emerging the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM OF 2024, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Fighter."

Nag Ashwin's post-apocalyptic Tollywood film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. In addition to Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

