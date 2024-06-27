Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan premiered in theatres today. Know how is this sci-fi film connected with Mahabharata.

Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres today amid ticket price hike in Telangana for the first eight days. Ticket price has also been increased in Andhra Pradesh for the first fourteen days.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial film released in theatres on June 27, which has high expectations pinned on it. The director had said that the film begins with it Mahabharat and ends in Kali Yug, at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, suggesting a connection with Mahabharat mythology.

Also read: Kalki 2898 AD ticket price hike: Netizens say, 'Industry going through…' for Deepika Padukone-Prabhas movie He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That's the title of the film, it's called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So, trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not making it look like a Blade Runner."

Also read: Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas’ movie projected to cross ₹ 200 crore on release date, sells 13.5 lakh tickets The Mahabharat episode is set to have some star cameos, with Malvika Nair playing Uttara, as revealed in the trailer.

Here are top 6 points to note before heading to theatres to watch the sci-fi film:

Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian film that combines mythology and science fiction.

Its star cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Prabhas portrays Bhairava, a bounty hunter, alongside an AI bot named BU-JZ-1, or Bujji. Bujji has control over a three-wheeled vehicle during their joint adventures.

The AI bot Bujji body was custom-built by Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore. It is powered by two Mahindra electric motors. The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 45 km/h, features customised tyres and a braking system, and costs ₹ 4 crore per unit, according to a TOI report. Also read: Watch | Kalki 2898 AD: People throng in Hyderabad theatres to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan movie Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin, a sage-like figure who appears to harbour ambitions to create a new world.

Deepika takes on the role of SUM-80, also known as Sumati, a name derived from Kalki's mother in the mythology. Amitabh embodies the character of Ashwatthama, who is eternally cursed.

