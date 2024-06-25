Kalki 2898 AD ticket price hike: Netizens say, ’Industry going through…’ for Deepika Padukone-Prabhas movie

Kalki 2898 AD ticket price hike: Upcoming sky-fi movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas is set for pan-India release on June 27 in five languages. Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has increased ticket prices of the movie.

Fareha Naaz
First Published11:14 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD ticket price hike: Kalki 2898 AD is slated to be released in theatres on 27 June 2024.
Kalki 2898 AD, the sky-fi movie starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, is just days away from its theatrical release. The movie will be released in pan-India on June 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

According to a recent update about the film's ticket price, the Andhra Pradesh government increased the ticket price for the first fourteen days. Now, movie enthusiasts must pay 75 more to watch the movie on a single screen and 125 more for multiplexes.

This development comes after the Telangana government imposed a ticket price hike during the first eight-day run in theatres. The government has increased the ticket price by 70 in regular theatres and 100 in multiplexes. The first show of the most anticipated film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM, in addition to some extra shows of the film.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the film's star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in significant roles.  

Netizens were strong enough to react to price hikes, and one user responded, “No, we are happy to pay for event movies for eventual experience.” Another user commented, “We have been requesting a road for 32 years at Prashanth nagar moulali railway quarters near Malkajgiri Hyderabad Telangana state India. Even thoughyou have not responded but a film tickets price hiked as they are fighting from 2 years. This is how a government is in India.”

A third discontent user questioned the need for such ticket price adjustments and remarked, 'The Telugu industry is already going through a bad phase regarding OTT releases. The ticket price of a film like Kalki should not be increased. If this continues, then who will come to the cinema.'

 

 

