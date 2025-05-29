Kamal Haasan in double trouble over Kannada remark? Complaint filed in Bengaluru, Karnataka film body mulls ban on actor

Kamal Haasan’s explanation, that his “said out of love” remark, “Kannada born out of Tamil”, was made with good intentions, failed to appease the agitated Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation. The group, led by Praveen Shetty, has lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police. They submitted the complaint at the R T Nagar police station, demanding legal action be taken against the actor.

In the complaint, the organisation alleged that the "controversial statement" made by Kamal Haasan has not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, but it has also sown seeds of poison between Kannadigas and Tamils and has insulted Kannadigas.

"Every time a new Tamil movie is released, they have been constantly hurting the self-respect of Kannadigas. Such statements have been made continuously and have further disrupted peace and order between Kannadigas and Tamils," the complaint further alleged.

"We have received a complaint. But no FIR has been registered yet," a senior police officer said.

‘Kannada Born Out of Tamil’ During the audio launch of his forthcoming film, Thug Life, held in Chennai, Kamal Haasan eloquently articulated his enduring connection with the Tamil language, commencing his address with the poignant declaration: “Uyire Urave Tamizhe (My life and my family is Tamil).”

Turning to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who shared the dais with him, Haasan remarked with warmth and inclusivity, “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state… Your language was born out of Tamil. So, you are included in that line.”

‘Said Out of Love’; Kamal Haasan Refuses to Apologise Kamal Haasan claimed his remarks were made out of love and that "love will never apologise."

While talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kamal Haasan said those who triggered a row over his statements were "confusing the issue".

"What I said, was said out of love. And a lot of historians have taught me language history and I did not mean anything."

He also said Tamil Nadu is a "rare state" which has been open to anyone. "And, let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open. I don't say there is no other state like this. But a very rare state where a Menon (MG Ramachandran) has been our Chief Minister...a Reddy (Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar) has been our chief minister, a Tamil (M Karunanidhi) has been our chief minister and then a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM, from Mandya," the actor said.

The Kannadiga Iyengar was an apparent reference to the late Jayalalithaa.

"When there was a problem from a chief minister who hailed from Karnataka (Jayalalithaa), it was Karnataka which gave me support. Kannadigas said come here we will give you a house, don't go anywhere. So the people will take care of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan and all these controversies," he said.

The statement he made regarding the language was out of love and "we are family and so are the languages."

"If you look at it from the northern point of view, yes what they say, according to them is right. But if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), then what I say is right. Then there is a third angle to it, and that is what I said (that) the scholars and language experts, they will say both are right, but they must decide where they want to belong, to their family or to the languages that came from the North." "That's up to you, this is a democratic country. This is not an answer, this is an explanation. Love will never apologise," Kamal Haasan defended on Wedesday.

Pro-Kannada Groups Up in Arms Against Kamal Haasan Pro-Kannada groups went up in arms against Kamal Haasan for his "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" remarks, with a police complaint filed against him, while a film association is set to discuss a possible ban on the veteran star ahead of his upcoming release "Thug Life," directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Former President of KFCC and the Vice President of Film Federation of India, N M Suresh said the actor must apologise to Kannadigas. "He cannot say things like that, he must say sorry to us," said Suresh.

The actor's comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. These groups staged protests against him in various parts of the state like Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru, among others.

As a demonstration of their anger, they burnt Kamal Hassan's posters at Belagavi and few other places, and raised slogans against him. Condemning the actor-politician's statement, the agitators demanded that he apologise to the people of the state.