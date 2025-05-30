Kamal Haasan's ‘Thug Life’ release in Karnataka stalled amid actor's no apology over Kannada-Tamil remark

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Friday, May 30, announced a ban on the release of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in the state after the actor did not apologise for his Kannada-Tamil remark that sparked a controversy. During the media interaction in Bengaluru, Sa Ra Govindu, representative of KFCC, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.

The KFCC representative said the decision to ban ‘Thug Life’ was taken as they stand firm with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

Justifying the ban on ‘Thug Life’, the KFCC representative said the actor has not yet issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the people in Karnataka so a decision was taken to ban the film.

He said, “When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan.”

“We will surely not release the film. We [KFCC] will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations,” he said.

The fim chamber had earlier given two days to Kamal Haasan to issue an apology for his remarks.

'Thug Life' is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles.

WHAT DID KAMAL HAASAN SAY ON ROW? During the audio launch of his movie in Chennai last week, Kamal Haasan reportedly stated that “Kannada is born out of Tamil”, triggering protests across multiple locations in the state.

“This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before,” the actor said.

“If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won’t,” Haasan said.

The interest in “Thug Life” was high on Google India during May 27-29: