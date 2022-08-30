Why was Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested?

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK was arrested this morning just as he landed at Mumbai airport. He was arrested for his controversial tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Read on to know why
Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, famously known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning. The police have said that Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested after an FIR was filed against him in connection with his controversial social media posts back in 2020. KRK had made the controversial tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020. Kamal KRK was arrested just as the actor landed in Mumbai from Dubai.
THE FIR
An FIR was registered against KRK in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.
The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". The complainant had said in his complaint that Kamal Rashid Khan had regularly been “spreading hatred" on social media.
"He (KRK) came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life," the complaint said.
The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. "After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," the complaint read.
On April 30, Kamal Rashid Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon in a few days, a police officer told news agency PTI.
In another tweet, he had linked the coronavirus infection, that was ravaging through the country in April 2020 triggering a lockdown, with the deaths of the two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – saying he knew the two would die.
