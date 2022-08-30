Why was Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested?

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, famously known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning. The police have said that Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested after an FIR was filed against him in connection with his controversial social media posts back in 2020. KRK had made the controversial tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020. Kamal KRK was arrested just as the actor landed in Mumbai from Dubai.

