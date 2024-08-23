Kamala Harris Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris on Friday, August 23, accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago as the crowd broke into a rapture. Accepting the nomination, Kamala Harris pledged a “new way forward” if she is elected in the US Presidential elections in 2024. Kamala Harris, 59, said in her Democratic National Convention speech that if she's elected as president, she will aim to pass a middle-class tax cut. Kamala Harris would be contesting against Republican Donald Trump.

Here are Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates:

9:00 am: After days of protests from Palestinian supporters who were disappointed at not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done," she said to cheers. "And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel can defend itself."

"What has happened in Gaza over the past ten months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," she said.

8:46 am: “On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America. I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Kamala Harris said.