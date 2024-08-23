Kamala Harris Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris promises middle-class tax cut if elected

  • Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in her Democratic National Convention speech that as president she will aim to pass a middle class tax cut.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention(AP)

Kamala Harris Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris on Friday, August 23, accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago as the crowd broke into a rapture. Accepting the nomination, Kamala Harris pledged a “new way forward” if she is elected in the US Presidential elections in 2024. Kamala Harris, 59, said in her Democratic National Convention speech that if she's elected as president, she will aim to pass a middle-class tax cut. Kamala Harris would be contesting against Republican Donald Trump.

Here are Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates:
 

9:06 am: "On behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America," she said

9:00 am: After days of protests from Palestinian supporters who were disappointed at not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done," she said to cheers. "And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel can defend itself."

"What has happened in Gaza over the past ten months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," she said.

8:46 am: “On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America. I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Kamala Harris said.

8:45 am: Kamala Harris has accepted Democratic party's nomination for US Presidential elections 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
HomeNewsKamala Harris Democratic National Convention speech LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris promises middle-class tax cut if elected

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.000.00
      Chennai
      73,440.000.00
      Delhi
      73,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue