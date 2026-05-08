Kamala Harris urges Democrats to release 2024 election failure review as 2028 buzz grows

Kamala Harris, former US vice president, has reportedly told donors she believes the Democratic National Committee should release its unreleased internal review — often described as an “autopsy” — examining the failures of her 2024 presidential campaign.

The issue has reportedly become a point of tension within the Democratic Party and a growing challenge for DNC Chair Ken Martin, who had previously promised a public accounting of the party’s defeat but has since backed away from releasing the findings.

NBC reported that Harris believes publicly addressing what went wrong may be less politically risky than appearing to support secrecy surrounding the report.

Harris “thinking about” another Presidential bid Harris has publicly acknowledged that she is considering another White House campaign. Speaking recently at a National Action Network event in New York, she said she is “thinking about” another run for President.

NBC noted that Harris has also been privately consulting allies and prominent Democrats about her future political plans ahead of the 2028 election cycle.

The former vice president lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump by an Electoral College margin of 312–226 and by approximately 1.5 percentage points in the popular vote.

Rev. Al Sharpton advises caution The news outlet reported that Harris recently sought advice from Al Sharpton regarding whether she should run again.

Sharpton told NBC in a telephone interview that Harris “has nothing to prove,” citing her historic election as the first woman and first woman of color elected vice president.

“She is being encouraged to run by a lot of people around her and by a lot of people around the country,” Sharpton said, according to the outlet. “She is definitely getting a lot of push, and I think it will ultimately impact her decision.”

Sharpton also reportedly warned Harris that another defeat could complicate or diminish her political legacy.

Harris recently completed a 33-city book tour promoting her memoir, “107 Days,” which focused on the compressed and turbulent nature of her 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew late from the race.

Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha told NBC: “Everyone assumes she’s running.”

Rocha previously served as a senior adviser to Bernie Sanders during Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Harris expanding her policy focus NBC reported that Harris has identified several issue areas she intends to emphasize regardless of whether she formally launches a campaign.

According to people close to her, those themes include:

-Reviving the “American Dream”

-Managing the intersection of artificial intelligence and public interest

-Expanding civic education

In a recent speech to the Arkansas Democratic Party, Harris criticized economic inequality and political dysfunction.

“We have arrived at a place where the American people are experiencing: An economic system that’s failing working people,” Harris said, according to prepared remarks cited by NBC. “A rigged political system. And a weakened civic life.”

Potential Democratic rivals emerging Several Democratic figures widely viewed as possible 2028 contenders alongside Harris, have emerged including:

Gavin Newsom

J. B. Pritzker

Andy Beshear

Josh Shapiro

Wes Moore

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ro Khanna

Mark Kelly

Chris Murphy

Cory Booker

Chris Van Hollen

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