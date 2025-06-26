Kanagana Ranaut makes ‘hinduism’ jab at Zohran Mamdani: ‘Sounds more Pakistani than Indian’

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut has raised questions about the religious and cultural identity of Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-origin lawmaker who won in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary on Wednesday in a historic first.

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor.

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and author Mehmood Mamdani, was sounds ‘more Pakistani than Indian’, Kangana Ranaut quipped on X.

“His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York. She married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran,” she wrote.

The BJP MP claimed that the mayoral candidate was ‘ready to wipe out Hinduism’.

“He sounds more Pakistani than Indian... whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!!,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Advertisement

“It's the same story everywhere. On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasions--congratulations to the parents. #ZohranMamdani,” she added.

Congress leader echoes Kangana Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday also echoed his political rival's sentiment, saying that Zohran Mamdani was acting as “Pakistan's PR team”.

“When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

Also Read | How Zohran Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo

Who is Zohran Mamdani? Born in Uganda and raised in the US, Zohran Mamdani has positioned himself to be New York City's first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor. Son of Mira Nair and Ugandan autjor Memboob Mamdani, the lawmaker has made history as the first South Asian man and only the third Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly.

Advertisement

Mamdani's political campaign puts focus on progressive reforms, including rent freezes, universal childcare, free public transportation, and tax reforms targeting the wealthy.

Before running as the mayor of New York City, he was best known best known legislatively for championing a pilot programme offering free city buses.