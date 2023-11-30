Kanaka Dasa Jayanti 2023: A celebration of devotion, literature, and social reform
Kanakadasa Jayanthi, celebrating the 524th birthday of Saint Kanaka Dasa, will be held on November 30, 2023. Schools, colleges, and government offices in Karnataka will be closed in honor of the social reformer
Kanakadasa Jayanthi is celebrated on the 18th day of the 8th month (Kartika), generally in November. The 524th birthday of Saint Kanaka Dasa will be celebrated on November 30, 2023, during Kanakadasa Jayanthi or Kanaka Jayanti.
