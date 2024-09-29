More trouble for Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ after Shiromani Committee demands ban in Punjab: ‘Spewing poison’

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ has more challenges lined up before its release as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) vowed to stop the film's release in Punjab. The Prime Minister Indira Gandhi biopic may witness more troubles in its way after SGPC has passed a resolution demanding a ban on the “controversial movie.”

The Committee accuses the producers of misrepresenting the community and of wrongly stating historical facts. The film awaits a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which imposed heavy censorship as it issued a U/A certification, asking the filmmakers to implement 13 changes.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Besides defaming the Sikhs, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown in a bad light in the movie, which the community cannot tolerate.” He added, "This film has been made with the spirit of spewing poison and spreading hatred against the community under the anti-Sikh agenda. We won’t allow it to be screened in Punjab," ABP reported.

The film was set to release on September 6 after facing several delays but was postponed even further after Sikh groups protested against objectionable scenes.

The Certification Board on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that its revising committee had suggested some modifications including 6 insertions, 4 excisions and other changes. The cuts involved the deletion of phrases praising Bhindranwale, and the removal of certain visuals and dialogues targeting non-Sikhs. In addition to three modifications in scenes, the producers were asked to delete a dialogue referring to ‘Khalistan.'

The revising committee requested a disclaimer at the beginning, which should state that it is “inspired by true events” and a “dramatic transformation.” The Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla posted the matter for hearing on Monday, September 30.