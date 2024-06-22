’We hate successful women’: Kangana Ranaut responds to Annu Kapoor’s comment on slap incident

Kangana Ranaut hit out at Annu Kapoor's recent remark on her slap incident. She suggested that we hate successful woman even more passionately if she is powerful.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published02:35 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Days after Kangana Ranaut registered victory from the Mandi constituency, she was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport
Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress and newly elected MP from Mandi, launched a scathing attack at Annu Kapoor's recent remark about her slap incident. Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram platform on Friday to express her concern and retaliate at Annu Kapoor's comment, “She has become powerful.”

Late in the night on June 21, in one of her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a clip of Annu Kapoor from a press conference where he spoke about her. The story stated, “Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?”

Kangana Ranaut slapgate

Days after Kangana Ranaut registered victory from the Mandi constituency on the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. The actress accused contable Kulwinder Kaur of slapping her during security check. Kulwinder Kaur was apparently upset with Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the farmers' protests.

Later, a video emerged on social media featuring Kulwinder Kaur, who accused the actor of making insensitive remarks about farmers during the protests, in which her mother had also participated.

What Annu Kapoor said about Kangana?

While attending a promotional event for ‘Hamare Baarah’, Annu Kapoor said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya?[(Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?]” This remark was in response to the question about Kangana Ranaut slapgate.

He added, “Oho woh bhi ho gayi! Abhi toh bahut shaktishaali ho gayi hain [Oh, she has become that too. She is powerful now],” when a media person informed that Kangana is now a newly elected MP from Mandi.

Over Kangana Ranaut slap incident, he said, “Ek sundar hai toh hume waese hi unse jalan horahi hai kyuki hum toh bohut bhadde...aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bolrahe hai kisi officer nein unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely (I was already jealous that she was pretty because I am not. She is powerful too. You are telling me that some officer slapped her? Then she should definitely take legal action].”

Annu Kapoor's recent movie Hamare Baarah hit the theatres on June 21 after a series of delays and widespread controversy. Bombay High Court on Wednesday gave a green chit to the movie after mandating certain edits and levying a fine of 5 lakh for releasing a trailer with uncertified scenes that violated the Cinematograph Act.

