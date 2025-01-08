Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress set to release her upcoming movie in the coming days, extended an invite to Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The 38-year-old actress will start the year with the release of the controversial movie “Emergency”. The film revolves around the 21-month period between 1975 and 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in India amid internal and external threats to the country.

Kangana Ranaut, the protagonist, playing the role of Indira Gandhi in an interview with news agency IANS said, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, ‘You should watch the Emergency’. She was very gracious. She said, ‘Yeah may be’. So let's see if they would want to watch the film.”

“I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity,” Kangana Ranaut added.

The actress further noted that when she began her research for the movie, she came across a lot of material about her personal life, including her relationship with her husband, her relationship with friends and a number of controversial equations.

Calling Indira Gandhi a loved leader, Kangana Ranaut said, “Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated.” The Hindi-language biographical action drama film directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut was initially scheduled for release on September 6 last year. Caught in controversy, its release was postponed after the film failed to clear the censor board's requirements.