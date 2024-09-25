Kangana Ranaut is ‘an asset for Congress’: Netizens say ‘Thanks for defeating BJP in the Haryana Elections’

After BJP MP Kangana Ranaut withdrew her remarks on repealed farm laws, social media users on Wednesday claimed the actor-turned-politician is “an asset for Congress” and thanked her for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party “in the Haryana Elections”.

Kangana had called for reinstatement of three controversial farm laws which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government repealed in 2021 after nationwide protests. However, BJP said it did not support her comments, forcing her to withdraw her remarks.

Here is what the netizens said: “Thanks for defeating BJP in the Haryana Elections. We always thought you were unfit and unworthy to be in the parliament of India, which is our most important institution. Now we think that there should be more people like you in the parliament, of-coarse on the BJP side only,” a user commented.

“Kangana Ranaut is Star Campaign for Congress Party,” another said.

Another user thanked Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for electing Kangana, and said she is an asset for Congress. “Thank you Mandi for electing her, She is an asset for Congress, keep giving statements like this.”

“You did your part ahead of Haryana elections. BJP is set to get belt treatment,” another added.

“Kangana you’re making things easier for Congress in Haryana and J&K elections,” a user reiterated.

A few users also highlighted that the BJP does not allow “free speech” and suppresses the “voice of their own MP”.

“Imagine you have to apologize daily for the statements you make under the pressure of the party leadership? there is no free speech in BJP??” a user said.

“Imagine if they are suppressing the voice of their own MP, what they must be doing to common people. Kangana please don’t listen to BJP, speak your heart out always and make them lose Haryana. We are with you,” another added.

A user also said, “Kangana Ranaut is feeling few glimpses of Undeclared Emergency under Modi's rule.”

Withdrawing her remarks, Kangana in a video had said, “When the farmers' law was proposed, many of us supported it but our Prime Minister withdrew it with great sensitivity and sympathy. And it is the duty of all of us workers to respect the dignity of his words.”

“I also have to keep this in mind. I am not an artist. I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my opinions should be the party's stand instead of being my own,” she said, adding that if she has disappointed anyone with my words and my thinking, “I will be sorry and I take my words back.”