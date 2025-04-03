Kangana Ranaut on Waqf Bill: ‘Fortunate to see this day, no one above Constitution’

Actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut hailed the Waqf Bill, which passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 3, calling it a “fortunate day” for the country. Kangana Ranaut emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, long-pending issues in Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are finally being addressed.

Kangana Ranaut also asserted that the legal system can now hold everyone accountable and reiterated that “no one is above the Constitution.”

“We have got to see such a fortunate day. If they [do] anything illegal, the legal system can now ask questions. You can see what the condition was earlier. Be it Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh…works which were stuck for years are now being done by PM Modi,” she said.

“Our Home Minister [Amit Shah], Kiren Rijiju elaborated everything about the bill. The bottom line of the bill is that no one is above the Constitution of the country,” Kangana Ranaut said.

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the Opposition described it as “anti-Muslim”.

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes – 288 in favour and 232 against. Also Read | Waqf Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: 5 KEY changes in revised version amid opposition by INDIA bloc, Muslim groups

Waqf Bill goes to Rajya Sabha After it was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings.

He said that the Bill, in fact, seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address the complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.