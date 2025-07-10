Kangana Ranaut says she’s not enjoying politics: ‘People coming to me with Panchayat-level problems’

Kangana Ranaut has made a candid admission about her political journey, saying that public service may not be her calling. In a recent conversation with spiritual guru Atman in Ravi (AIR), the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency revealed that she is struggling to adjust to her new role. The actor-politician described politics as “more like social service”- something she claims she was never prepared for.

Known for her unapologetic views, Kangana said she is finding it hard to deal with the everyday issues her constituents bring to her.

“Somebody’s naali is broken, and I’m like- I’m an MP, and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems,” she said, adding that many residents do not differentiate between local and central responsibilities. “They tell me, ‘You have money, use your own money.’ They don’t care whose jurisdiction it falls under.”

The actor admitted she is not particularly enjoying her new responsibilities. “I’m getting the hang of it, but this isn’t something I’ve trained for. I’ve never really thought of serving people. I’ve fought for women’s rights, yes, but that’s different,” she explained.

In her characteristically blunt style, Kangana also confessed that she has always lived for herself: “a selfish life,” in her own words.

“I like luxury. I want a big house, a nice car, and diamonds. I want to look good. That’s the kind of life I’ve lived,” she said, clarifying that she does not envision herself climbing the political ladder.

When asked if she aspires to become the Prime Minister someday, she dismissed the idea entirely. “I pray to God that never happens. I don’t think I’m competent to be the PM of India, and I don’t have the passion or inclination for it. I don’t want to live a life of sacrifice. I don’t wish that upon anyone,” she said.

Kangana’s time in politics has already had its fair share of controversies. In a previous interview with The Lallantop, she acknowledged being reprimanded by the BJP leadership, including party president JP Nadda, over her remarks on the farm laws. “I take my words back,” she had said, after the party distanced itself from her comments.

Also Read | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey again targets Raj Thackeray amid Marathi language row