Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ movie to release on THIS date: ‘Beginning of 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest…’

Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-politician and Mandi MP, made the big revelation about the release date of her upcoming film ‘Emergency.’ In the film, Kangana plays the protagonist disguised as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a social media post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, 25 June, Kangana shared a new film poster based on former PM Indira Gandhi's life.

The poster revealed the release to be September 6 and featured Kangana as Indira Gandhi. She looks away from the camera in the poster. At the same time, the post's caption reads, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024."

Also read: ‘Those 50 years…’: PM Modi recalls Emergency as ‘dark chapter’, says country was ‘turned into a prison’ It further states, “The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.”

To be in theatres after multiple delays The film's release date was deferred last month due to the 18th Lok Sabha Elections. Kangana Ranaut is the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of 'Emergency' movie. The film, produced under Manikarnika Films Production, is a forthcoming political drama that has experienced several delays. Its earliest release date was set for November 24, 2023.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut finds political campaigning more challenging: ‘Filmi struggle is a joke in front of this hustle’ The actress dropped the release date on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the former PM's imposition of an ‘Emergency’ in India on June 25, 1975. The storyline revolves around this watershed moment in India's political history.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency movie postponed again; netizens say BJP’s Mandi candidate ‘running away from another flop’ Its star cast includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Renu Pitti and Kangana produced the movie, which has a screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.