Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency ’stuck’ with censor board; actor says, ‘pressure on us to not show…’

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' faces delays with the censor board amid threats, despite rumors of clearance. The Shiromani Akali Dal issued a legal notice to CBFC, citing concerns over the film's potential to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's film "Emergency" is still stuck with the censor board despite the rumours that it has been cleared for release. The film was scheduled to be released on September 6.

Confirming the news, Kangana, in a video message posted on X, claimed that she and the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been receiving threats.

"There are rumours that our film 'Emergency' has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but it's certification has been stopped because of several threats," Ranaut said.

"People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threats. There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don't know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film? This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," she added.

SAD issued legal notice to CBFC to block Emergency

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday issued a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in an attempt to block the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency. The party expressed concerns that the film could "stir communal tensions" and "disseminate false information."

The organisation claimed that the film's trailer portrayed "inaccurate historical events," which they argue not only misrepresents the Sikh community but also encourages hatred and social discord.

The SAD notice said, "Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community." 

The notice sought to "immediately revoke the certification given to the movie and thereby blocking its release".

"Further, given the potential of this film to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, I, on behalf of my client hereby call upon CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent its release. A thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society," advocate Manjeet Singh Chugh said.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
