Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail application was rejected in the Economic Offences Court on Friday, March 14, in a gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from her.

The second accused in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, Tarun Konduru, filed a bail application in the Economic Offences court. His bail application will be heard tomorrow, March 15, at 3 pm.

Two days ago, the Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences had reserved its decision on the bail plea of Ranya Rao. Today, it rejected the bail application of the Kannada actor in the gold smuggling case.

Advertisement

On Thursday, March 13, the Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state in connection with the money laundering investigation to probe “larger conspiracy” in the gold smuggling case.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, has revoked its directive instructing the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate potential lapses and negligence by police officers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in relation to actor Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a special court dealing with Economic Offences has remanded hotelier Tarun Raju to judicial custody for 15 days. Tarun Raju was arrested two days ago, on Wednesday, by the DRI in connection with the case. The special court then remanded him to three days' DRI's custody for further interrogation.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police of Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.