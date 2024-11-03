Kannada film director Guruprasad’s decomposed body found in Bengaluru flat, suicide suspected

  • Guruprasad's body was found in a decomposed state, leading to the conclusion that he died by suicide a few days ago

Updated3 Nov 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Kannada film director Guruprasad, 52, celebrated for his acclaimed films like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment in Madanayakanahalli in what is suspected to be a suicide case. Guruprasad's body was found in a decomposed state, leading to the conclusion that he died a few days ago.

Guruprasad lived in an apartment in Madanayakanahalli of Bengaluru in Karnataka. The time of his death and circumstances surrounding it are being investigated. According to the reports, it was Guruprasad's neighbours who alerted the police about a foul smell coming out of the director's flat. Police arrived on the scene and found Guruprasad hanging from the ceiling. 

According to the reports, Guruprasad was under financial strain after his recent film Ranganayaka failed at the Box Office. He had also borrowed money from other people. Also Read | ‘Body found hanging from ceiling fan’: IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide, note recovered

Guruprasad first rose to fame with his 2006 directorial debut, Mata, which received widespread acclaim and set the stage for a successful career. He then made Eddelu Manjunatha in 2009 – this got him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay. In later years, Guruprasad directed Director’s Special (2013) and Eradane Sala (2017).

Guruprasad had remarried after divorcing his first wife. Guruprasad had also acted in a few films and was part reality shows. Also Read | Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

People on social media poured in tributes for the filmmaker. One user said, “Very sad to see the passing of the director #Guruprasad who has given us some really good movies like #Mata and #EddeluManjunatha. The cops suspect suicide and I hopefully think it is not.”

“You will always be remembered for your witty dialogues and your cinema knowledge, Guruprasad Sir. Thank you for Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha,” another said. “A flawed genius goes in waste. Bye-bye Guruprasad,” said one.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:38 PM IST
