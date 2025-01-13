Kanpur couple under fire after bike romance video goes viral – Watch

A viral video of a couple romantically riding a bike in Kanpur has sparked outrage on social media. The Kanpur Police are investigating the incident. This short route to fame is dangerous.

A couple in Kanpur faced backlash after creating a viral video of themselves romantically riding a bike. The video, which is making rounds on social media, shows a man holding his partner in his arms as the duo approaches a bike parked on the road.

The intimate scene drew backlash from netizens. The 33-second viral footage shows the boy riding his bike while his partner sits on the fuel tank and hugs him through the ride. The video states, “It's NOT RACE, it's a journey enjoy the moment."

The video is reportedly from the Ganga Barrage area of Kanpur. According to an India Today report, the Ganga Barrage area falls under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj Police Station.

Following widespread criticism of the dangerous stunt shown in the viral video, the Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar launched an investigation. Responding to the incident, Kanpur Nagar Traffic Police said the matter was taken into cognisance, and the concerned were informed.

Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Nagar Traffic Police

What was more outrageous was that the reel was filmed in broad daylight. The two performed stunts on a two-wheeler without wearing helmets and appeared to be lip-syncing a song.

India Today report suggests that the man in the video resides in Kanpur's Awas Vikas area, who has been penalised at least 10 times in the past in connection with traffic rules violations.

Why should one wear a helmet while riding on a two-wheeler? Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has laid down some traffic rules for two-wheeler drivers. Violation of these would attract a penalty. “Every time you go out for a drive, wear a helmet properly strapped below the chin because helmets are very effective in reducing the severity of head injuries in a crash," UP police guidelines state.