Kanwar Yatra 2025: Noida police issues 15-day traffic advisory; check restrictions, diversions effective till July 25

Ahead of Kanwar Yatra, Noida traffic police issued an advisory imposing restrictions and diversions on traffic movement from July 11 onwards. The traffic restrictions will be effective from today, 10:00 PM till July 25. During this period, Kanwar pilgrims will pass through Ghaziabad to travel to Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad and other nearby areas from Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Kanwar pilgrims are scheduled to enter Noida through Mayur Vihar and exit at Kalindi Kunj. Passing through the Shani Temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on their route, the pilgrims will cover a route of approximately four kilometres within the city.

“All concerned departments were asked to repair and maintain cleanliness along the route for the Kanwar pilgrims,” HT quoted officials as saying. This statement comes after Noida Police held meetings with power and health departments, Noida authority, DJ operators and event organisers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav informed that goods carriers “will be diverted to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for those heading towards Delhi and Haryana.”

Furthermore, movement of goods carriers on city roads will be restricted as goods carriers "will be stopped on major routes including the Elevated Road, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj,” he added. Furthermore, the vehicular movement from Chilla red light to Okhla Bird Sanctuary via the Shani Temple will be entirely prohibited.

One lane will be used for light vehicular movement while the other will be exclusively dedicated to Kanwariyas, Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada informed HT. To avoid congestion traffic restrictions are in place across several key highways and intercity routes connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand, and western UP districts.

Traffic diversions and restrictions effective from July 11 till 25: As per the advisory, all goods vehicles (heavy, medium, and light) travelling towards Ghaziabad , Hapur, or Moradabad from Delhi via Red Light will be re-routed through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Vehicles heading to Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, or Moradabad from Anand Vihar border will be diverted via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles heading to Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad from Kalindi Kunj will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.