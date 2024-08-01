Kanwar Yatra: Avoid THESE roads as Delhi traffic police issues advisory for commuters. Read here

  • The NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has also been completely closed from July 29 to August 2 given the increasing crowd of Kanwariyas

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated1 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra: Huge drums, speakers and with DJ sets were seen in the Kanwar Yatra at Nandgram on Delhi-Meerut Road, in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.
Kanwar Yatra: Huge drums, speakers and with DJ sets were seen in the Kanwar Yatra at Nandgram on Delhi-Meerut Road, in Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.

Kanwar Yatra: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory given the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at the Kalindi Kunj border. In addition to this advisory, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has been completely closed from July 29 to August 2 given the increasing crowd of Kanwariyas. The roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for Kanwariyas.

Delhi traffic police in a post on X said, “In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters & Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.”

Also Read | Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains, waterlogging

Traffic Diversion points

1. Kalindi Kunj: Traffic entering from Noida via Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge would take a right turn towards Road No. 13-A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover and further destinations as the movement at Agra Kanal Road would also be restricted.

2. Sarita Vihar Flyover: Heavehicles going to Noida would be restricted on road No. 13-A to reduce congestion on the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge.

Also Read | Ghaziabad schools shut till August 2 in view of Kanwar Yatra

List of roads to be avoided

1. Kalindi Kunj Bridge Road-Kalindi Kunj Traffic Signal.

2. Road No. 13-A-Sarita Vihar flyover to Kalindi Kunj signals

3. Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road)

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra: Mosques, mazar covered with sheet ‘without order’

Alternative routes given by Delhi Traffic Police

1. Commuters coming from Noida may take Noida expressway DND-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road.

2. Commuters going to Noida from Sarita Vihar Flyover and Okhla may take Apollo Red Light, Mathura Road-Ashram Chowk-DND and enter Noida, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra: Schools in Haridwar to remain closed from July 27 to August 2

In Uttar Pradesh, the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been announced for heavy vehicles, diverting them until 8 pm on August 5. The Uttar Pradesh police said that from July 29, these restrictions will extend to all vehicles, including private cars, traveling between Delhi and Meerut.

Meanwhile, the Kanwar Yatra procession witnesses Kanwariyas collecting water from a river and carrying it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the Lord Shiva shrines. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agecnies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
HomeNewsKanwar Yatra: Avoid THESE roads as Delhi traffic police issues advisory for commuters. Read here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.65
    11:16 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.7 (-1.03%)

    Tata Power

    458.55
    11:16 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    4.9 (1.08%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    252.80
    11:16 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.05 (-0.41%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.45
    11:16 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.15 (2.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    300.35
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    27.05 (9.9%)

    PCBL

    349.15
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    24.1 (7.41%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    786.15
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    53.85 (7.35%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    371.70
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    24.75 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue