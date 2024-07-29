Kanwar Yatra 2024: Ghaziabad schools shut from 29 July to 2 August | Know why

Kanwar Yatra 2024: All Ghaziabad schools and educational institutions will remain closed from July 29 to August 2 as buses and vehicles will not be allowed on the roads due to the anticipated increase in the movement of Kanwariyas in view of the annual Kanwar Yatra.

The district magistrate (DM) issued an order in this regard.

Schools in Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, and Hapur will also remain closed until August 2, reported TOI.

DM Indra Vikram Singh said, “Keeping in mind the movement and safety of children and buses in schools of Ghaziabad district, all primary/upper primary schools and all secondary schools (CBSE/ICSE, etc) will remain completely closed from July 29 to August 2.”

July 22 marked the beginning of Sawan month, while Shivratri will be celebrated on August 2. During this time, a large number of Shiv devotees carry 'holy water' from Haridwar to various states. Officials said that these devotees travel to Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi via the Ghaziabad border, reported PTI.

“To ensure the safe completion of the Kanwar Yatra, even small and light vehicles have been completely banned,” PTI quoted officials as saying. All schools have been directed to strictly comply with the order, the officials said.

The district inspector of schools, Dharmendra Sharma, said, “Over the next few days, the Yatra will see lakhs of devotees from across the state converge at Ghaziabad’s Dudeshwar Nath temple," reported TOI.

“Any institution that violates the order will be penalised,” the district inspector said. As Dharmendra Sharma pointed out, around 50 higher secondary and 80 primary schools are located along the Kanwar route in the city.

The Kanwar Yatra will conclude with Sawan Shivratri on August 2. On this auspicious occasion, the Kanwariyas will perform 'jalabhishek' by offering holy water to Lord Shiva.

The Ghaziabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions and intensified security in some areas of the district. The stringent security measures were imposed after a car allegedly hit some Kanwariyas in Muradnagar. The devotees then thrashed the driver and vandalised the vehicle, PTI reported. After the incident, the Kanwariyas blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.