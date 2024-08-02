Kanye West sells abandoned luxurious Malibu mansion for $14 million loss; check the price of Pacific Ocean facing house

Kanye West, American rapper and singer, owns a beachfront mansion in Malibu and had been trying for a while now to fetch a buyer, according to online records. His search has finally ended as the long-abandoned estate has found a buyer.

Initially, the Vultures album-maker had planned a major makeover for the property, but it was not completed. Caught amid crisis, the star finally resorted to offering it for a $14 million loss and slashedits original $53 million price tag from January. The asking price of the estate was brought down to $39 million in April.

While Jason Oppenheim, the Selling Sunset star whose brokerage handled the sale of Ye's former residence at 24844 Malibu Road, has confirmed to news daily ‘People’ that the property is in escrow, the final sale price remains a mystery as the sale deed has not been finalised yet.

All you need to know about Malibu mansion In 2021, Kanye West bought the house for $57 million. This particular mansion provides a view of the Pacific Ocean from each room. In June, it was unveiled that the luxurious house had rusted railings and decrepit conditions due to abandonment.

The luxurious mansion, which has been stripped of all its interior fittings, has 4,000 feet of interior space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to 1,500 square feet of outdoor living area. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Tony Saxon, who claimed to have been employed as a project manager in September 2021 and fired in November 2021, alleged that he was forced to work a 16-hour shift a day. He was further made to sleep in “makeshift conditions” on the ground with his coat as the bedding.