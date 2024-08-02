Kanye West sells abandoned luxurious Malibu mansion for $14 million loss; check the price of Pacific Ocean facing house

Kanye West reportedly incurred a loss of $14 million loss following the sale of his abandoned luxurious Malibu mansion that faces the Pacific Ocean. Check its current price and other details.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published2 Aug 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Kanye West's search for a buyer for his luxurious Malibu mansion that faces the Pacific Ocean has finally ended.
Kanye West’s search for a buyer for his luxurious Malibu mansion that faces the Pacific Ocean has finally ended.(AP)

Kanye West, American rapper and singer, owns a beachfront mansion in Malibu and had been trying for a while now to fetch a buyer, according to online records. His search has finally ended as the long-abandoned estate has found a buyer.

Initially, the Vultures album-maker had planned a major makeover for the property, but it was not completed. Caught amid crisis, the star finally resorted to offering it for a $14 million loss and slashedits original $53 million price tag from January. The asking price of the estate was brought down to $39 million in April.

Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Grand celebration to feature on Kim Kardashian’s family reality show

Also Read | Sharon Osbourne slams Kanye West: ‘anti-Semitic fool who spews…’

While Jason Oppenheim, the Selling Sunset star whose brokerage handled the sale of Ye's former residence at 24844 Malibu Road, has confirmed to news daily ‘People’ that the property is in escrow, the final sale price remains a mystery as the sale deed has not been finalised yet.

Also read: Kardashians to Varanasi chaat: Check how Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be celebrated

Also Read | Elon Musk’s X social media platform reinstates Kanye West’s account: Report

All you need to know about Malibu mansion

In 2021, Kanye West bought the house for $57 million. This particular mansion provides a view of the Pacific Ocean from each room. In June, it was unveiled that the luxurious house had rusted railings and decrepit conditions due to abandonment.

The luxurious mansion, which has been stripped of all its interior fittings, has 4,000 feet of interior space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to 1,500 square feet of outdoor living area. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Also read: Kim Kardashian’s apparel company, Skims, raises $270 million in funding, is now worth $4 billion.

Also Read | X, previously Twitter, reinstates Kanye West’s account after 8-month suspension

Tony Saxon, who claimed to have been employed as a project manager in September 2021 and fired in November 2021, alleged that he was forced to work a 16-hour shift a day. He was further made to sleep in “makeshift conditions” on the ground with his coat as the bedding.

Kanye West reportedly ignored his complaints about several safety hazards at the mansion, including “workers unsafely demolishing various parts of the house with no safety equipment.” The singer reportedly told Tony Saxon, “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:08 AM IST
HomeNewsKanye West sells abandoned luxurious Malibu mansion for $14 million loss; check the price of Pacific Ocean facing house

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.000.00
      Chennai
      70,418.000.00
      Delhi
      71,111.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue