Kapil and Anurag’s Sprite ad is going viral for all the right reasons – don’t miss the ending

In a new ad that’s gone viral on Instagram, comedian Kapil Sharma and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap come together for a quirky Sprite commercial packed with laughs, surprises, and a touch of satire on the entertainment industry.

The ad opens with Kapil greeting Anurag Kashyap in his signature style: “Aha! Anurag Kashyap. What script have you brought?” The filmmaker responds, revealing it's an ad script for Sprite—sparking a funny back-and-forth.

Kapil, in disbelief that someone as talented as Anurag is doing ads, says, “But you are so talented. Why do you need to do all this?” Anurag retorts, “What was the need for me? I was distributing boxes as a delivery guy. Did I ever say anything?”

The conversation quickly snowballs into a chaotic yet hilarious script discussion involving buses, jets, and dusty rides. When Anurag tries to explain that Kapil will be telling a joke in a crowded bus, Kapil snaps, “Why am I in this bus? Put me in a private jet like an international artist!”

When Kapil refuses to listen, Anurag says, “I am leaving the ad film industry!” prompting Kapil to cheekily ask, “Do you have a fare to go, or should I send my driver?”

The ad ends with Sprite’s tagline encouraging viewers to “scan the bottle and listen to jokes from your favourite creators,” tying the light-hearted chaos back to its central campaign: Sprite – Joke in a Bottle.

Fans are loving the clever humour and chemistry between the two stars, with the ad garnering millions of views and shares within hours of its release.

One user, @BollywoodBuff247, couldn’t contain their excitement, calling it a perfect blend of talent and timing:

“Kapil roasting Anurag for doing ads had me howling. Meta humor on point. Sprite really pulled off something unique here!”

Another wrote: “Anurag quitting mid-shoot while Kapil offers to send his driver? I’m dead. This is satire, comedy, and brand marketing all rolled into one brilliant chaos.”

A third user said: "Someone make a reel out of this already!”