Pakistan airport blast: ‘Punish perpetrators severely,’ China tells Shehbaz Sharif govt after death of its 2 nationals

Pakistan airport blast: China condemned the Karachi airport blast that killed two nationals and injured another, urging Pakistan to punish the perpetrators. The Chinese embassy advised its citizens to remain vigilant and called the incident a terrorist attack.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Pakistan airport blast: China condemned the blast outside the Karachi airport in southern Pakistan that killed two of its nationals and injured another on Monday urging the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to ‘severely punish’ the perpetrators.

The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Pakistan, in a statement, advised its citizens in Pakistan to remain vigilant.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan," the embassy said in a statement.

Three foreigners killed

At least three foreign nationals, including two Chinese, died while 17 others sustained injuries in the explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reported Pakistan's Geo News. Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. The site was cordoned off due to a heavy military deployment. The third body has not been identified yet.

"It reminds Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions,” the statement read.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night when a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. A few Pakistani citizens were also injured in the attack.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack and express deep condolences to the innocent victims.

Calling the explosion a ‘terrorist attack,’ the Chinese embassy expressed condolences over the loss of the lives of the victims.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families, and are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side,” it said.

Key Takeaways
  • The attack underscores the ongoing security risks faced by foreign nationals in Pakistan.
  • China’s strong response highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing terrorism.
  • The incident may impact future Chinese investments and projects in Pakistan.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:42 AM IST
