Karan Johar extends condolences to families of Delhi Red Fort blast victims - ‘My heart goes out...’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday extended his condolences to the families of the victims killed in the blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday.

At least 12 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

In an Instagram story, Johar wrote: “My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi.”

“Spending all my love and prayers to the families, please stay safe and alert during this time,” he added.

Screenshot from Karan Johar's IG story

After the tragic incident, several members of the film fraternity extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

“Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news,” actress Raveena Tandon wrote.

Sonu Sood also reacted to the news, expressing grief for the affected victims.

“My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today's tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let's support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace,” he wrote in an X post.

The official social media handle of TVK Vijay said, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured.”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story and wrote, “My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers.”