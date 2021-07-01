Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Wow Life Science’s apple cider vinegar

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Wow Life Science on Thursday announced that it has appointed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face for their organic apple cider vinegar.

The brand said that the collaboration with Khan is because of her affinity towards a natural and healthy lifestyle. The actor would be seen promoting the product as a healthy drink across campaigns.

“Kareena is an influencer when it comes to fitness. Her social media updates motivate her fans and followers to attain a healthy and happy life. Consumers are also making the shift towards natural products, something that forms the core of our brand since inception and we’re only aiming towards a more holistic extension of our offerings in the days to come," said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of Wow Life Science.

Wow Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is being positioned as a wellness drink rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes that help boost overall health. The company said that the current pandemic situation motivating consumers to invest in a healthy lifestyle will benefit its product.

Khan is the third celebrity endorser to join the parent company Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd which also offers skincare and haircare products. In 2020, the company has roped in actor Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani as brand ambassador for their skincare and hair care ranges respectively.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Manish and Karan Chowdhary, Wow Life Science is owned by personal care and wellness company Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd. The company has over 500 personal care and health supplement products in its portfolio under three key brands WowSkin Science, Wow Life Science and Body Cupid.

