Kargil Diwas 2024: This day commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. On this day, India outed Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

Kargil Diwas, also known as Kargil Vijay Diwas, is celebrated annually on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to the Kargil War Memorial to mark the day and pay tribute to the fallen brave hearts. On this day, in the year 1999, India successfully outed Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

Initially, the Pakistani army denied allegations about its involvement in the war. It suggested that it was caused by the Kashmiri militants. However, documents left behind by casualties and testimony of POWs contradicted the claims. Later, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Staff Pervez Musharraf's Pakistan Army Chief noted the involvement of the Pakistani paramilitary forces. These forces were led by General Ashraf Rashid.

The Kargil War Memorial was built by the Indian Army in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. It is also known as the Dras War Memorial and is located in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh near the Line of Control (LoC).

PM Modi will visit the War Memorial at Dras at 9:20 am today. On the eve of Kargil Diwas, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated," Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation."

He further said that he will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tribute to India's brave heroes. The post adds, "Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather."

Just a day before the Kargil Diwas, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan pointed to the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the 1999 Kargil War and suggested that it will "not go in vain". Anil Chauhan said, “It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation."

