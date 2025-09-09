New Delhi: The children of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur and his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, have taken his third wife Priya Kapur to court over division of his personal estate.

According to the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, a copy of which Mint has seen, Kapoor’s children—Samaira and Kiaan—have contested the validity of a Will used to transfer Sunjay Kapur’s assets. The children said through the petition that they have not yet seen a copy of the Will despite repeated requests, and have requested the court to grant them one-fifth share of his personal estate.

The petition, which is likely to be heard on Wednesday, names Priya, her son Azarius Kapur, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and the Will’s executor Shradha Suri Marwah, managing director of Subros, an auto component manufacturer, as defendants.

The Will, dated 21 March, stated that all personal property of Sunjay Kapur needs to be transferred to Priya Kapur. Karisma Kapoor’s children say the existence of such a Will was never revealed to them or their mother since the demise of Sunjay Kapur on 12 June.

As per the petition, a meeting was held at Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on 30 July where it was revealed that Sunjay Kapur had left behind a Will that gave all of his personal assets to Priya.

The meeting was attended by Priya Kapur, her legal advisors, Marwah and other executives of Aureus Investment Private Limited, the promoter entity of Sona Comstar (listed as Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited). It was only during this meeting that the Will’s existence came to be known, as per the petition.

“Since it was not disclosed to the Plaintiffs whether the Purported Will was registered or not, the Plaintiffs verily believe that it was not registered," the petition reads.

According to the petition, Marwah, who is said to have attended the meeting, purportedly mentioned during the meeting that she was made aware about the Will on 29 July, a day before the meeting with the Kapoor family.

A request for comment shared with Priya Kapur, Sona Comstar, Aureus Investment and Karisma Kapoor’s lawyers remained unanswered.

The petition further argues that Priya Kapur had earlier denied existence of such a Will and instead said that all the assets of Sunjay Kapur are housed under the RK Family Trust, the key entity that controls the largest promoter entity Aureus. Both Samaira and Kiaan are beneficiary owners of RK Family Trust, along with Priya and Azarius Kapur.

The plea also names two directors of Aureus, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, who have been accused of colluding with Priya Kapur to help her transfer all the personal assets to herself and take control.

“Neither Defendant No. 1, nor the said individuals (i.e., Mr. Dinesh Agarwal and Mr. Nitin Sharma), with whom there had been interactions in the past months, had at any earlier point of time revealed about any such Alleged Purported Will," the petition reads.

The latest development in the Kapur family saga comes when Rani Kapur and Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s mother and sister, have already questioned the control of Priya Kapur on Sona Comstar where she was appointed as the non-executive board member in July this year.

Through a letter to the board on 24 July, Rani Kapur opposed the appointment and asked for the annual general meeting of the company, scheduled for 25 July, to be delayed. Mandhira questioned the validity of the RK Family Trust and the transfer of ownership of the key promoter entity of Sona Comstar.

