Karisma Kapoor’s children take Priya Kapur to court over late Sunjay Kapur's assets
Summary
According to the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, Karisma Kapoor’s children have contested the validity of a Will used to transfer Sunjay Kapur’s assets. The children said through the petition that they have not yet seen a copy of the Will despite repeated requests.
New Delhi: The children of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur and his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, have taken his third wife Priya Kapur to court over division of his personal estate.
