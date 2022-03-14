Karnataka: Ahead of hijab verdict, gatherings, protests banned in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Ahead of hijab verdict, gatherings, protests banned in Bengaluru1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
- All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in the city for one week from March 15 to March 21
Karnataka: Ahead of hijab verdict, the Karnataka government has banned gatherings and protests in Bengaluru.
Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in the city for one week from March 15 to March 21.
The Karnataka High Court will pronounce judgement in hijab row case tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Dakshina Kannada DC has ordered holiday in all schools and colleges for Tuesday.
External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed, Dr Rajendra KV, DC, Dakshina Kannada said.
According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.
The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.
With inputs from PTI
