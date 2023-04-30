Karnataka Assembly election: Will BJP succeed in making inroads into Vokkaliga-dominated regions?4 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST
JD(S) enjoys a significant level of backing from the Vokkaligas but in the past few years, the BJP has been trying to make inroads into the community vote bank
What’s in a caste? Well, everything. The significance of caste play cannot be overstated when it comes to Indian politics. The emphasis goes deeper just around the elections as political parties heavily focus on caste dynamics to woo them with promises and policies. One such caste which has been dominant in some previous Karnataka Assembly elections outcome is Vokkaligas.
