So, will there be a shift in the Vokkaligas’ stance? History has indicated so. While the Vokkaliga heartland has traditionally supported the JD(S), the BJP has managed to enjoy the support of some sections of Vokkaligas in Malnad, Kodagu, Bengaluru and Mysore in the past few years. But, none of the BJP leaders have been able to secure the same level of backing. This is in contrast to the support enjoyed by JD(S) leaders such as HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda, as well as senior Congress figure DK Shivakumar.